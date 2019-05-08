Let’s Do Lunch: IndyCar driver Conor Daly takes us to his favorite new addition to Mass Ave, Condado Tacos

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Throughout the month of May, some of your favorite IndyCar drivers are taking us on a tour of the circle city featuring their favorite hot-spots.

Today, we are grabbing lunch with Indiana’s Very Own Conor Daly, driver of the #25 United States Air Force Honda for Andretti Autosport.

His pick is a restaurant you may already be familiar with: Condado Tacos. The small regional franchise launched their first location in Columbus, Ohio, in 2014 and later opened their first Indianapolis location in Broad Ripple last year. Then, just last month, they opened their newest location at 530 Massachusetts Avenue Suite 190. And it quickly became one of Daly’s favorite neighborhood restaurants.

Here, prices are low, quality is high and the vibe is laid back. So it’s the perfect place for a pit stop on this trip “In Your Neighborhood.”

“I live super close to here so we’re always looking for new spots to eat and Mass Ave and this whole area always seems to be popping up with something new,” said Daly. “It’s really cool because I love this city. It’s my hometown and I love to see it growing.”

Condado is a build your own taco bar where freshness is key and prices are low, without skimping on quality.

“All of our ingredients are made fresh so nothing is frozen. We have no freezers in the restaurant. We build your taco the way you want it with the freshest ingredients possible,” explained Chris Mendoza, Director of Culture for Condado Tacos. “Everything is made from scratch and that’s an exciting part to offer to our guests where you can pay so little and have a really great value and a really great, fresh taco.”

Before even taking a bite of food, it was the atmosphere at Condado that Daly gravitated to during his first visit.

“The artwork on the wall is pretty awesome and anytime you get a place like this with so much art and so much activity going on, you know it’s probably good,” he said.

The street-art on the walls inside each of the Condado locations is different and curated by a collective called Finko Creative who utilize local and regional artists to bring each restaurant to life.

“We created kind of an Indy 500 and a meshing of the old WWE World Wrestling Federation kind of vibe,” explained Mendoza. “It’s really great, lively stuff.”

And Daly isn’t the only local celebrity who has become a fan of Condado’s newest location.

“We have also had some Pacers teammates come in as well which is really great,” Mendoza said. “When they come in we give them the treatment that we would give everybody else. So they get to enjoy themselves without having to worry about being famous.”

When it comes time to order, you’ll see two menus: one with a suggested list of combinations with names like The Mantis, Ooey Gooey and Rachel’s choice—the popular “Lucy’s fire,” which consists of a Sweet Lucy and firecracker shell, roasted chicken, lettuce, cilantro and onions, smoked cheddar, corn salsa and a cilantro-lime aioli.

With the other menu, you can customize your taco or nachos– which is great for Conor, who doesn’t eat meat and tries to stick to a healthy diet.

“They have a super diverse range of things you can customize your own tacos with so I was all about that,” Daly said. “It appeals to everyone no matter what your diet is.”

So what did Daly order?

“I had the tofu… they do something with the tofu that was really good and then the jackfruit which was barbecued jackfruit with some rice and then they have some secret sauce which is really good,” he said. “But there was still more that I would like to try because I could only put so many things on a taco.”

Then, don’t forget to wash it down with a specialty or house made margarita, which Rachel got to enjoy.

None for Conor though, because you know these IndyCar Drivers: this time of year, they’re more focused on drinking the milk.

But don’t be surprised if you walk in to Condado on Mass Ave to see one of Indy’s favorite drivers fueling up with tacos.

“I think realistically the month of May is so busy, you need as much fuel as possible in your body so yes, I think you can count on Condado here being a good spot for a pit stop,” he said.

For more information about Condado Tacos, check out their website by clicking here. To see more photos and reviews by local Yelpers, check out their Yelp profile. You can also connect with them on social media via Facebook and Instagram.

For the latest news and info about Conor Daly, check out his website by clicking here. To keep up with him throughout the month of May, follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Got an appetite for more? While on Mass Ave, check out some of IndyCar driver Conor Daly’s other favorite hot spots: