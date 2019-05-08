2019 Primary: Find election results here

Justin Hartley from ‘This Is Us’ to wave green flag for IndyCar Grand Prix

Posted 3:37 pm, May 8, 2019, by

Justin Hartley (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Television star Justin Hartley will be the honorary starter for Saturday afternoon’s IndyCar Grand Prix.

Hartley plays Kevin Pearson in the NBC series “This Is Us” and was part of the cast that earned the Screen Actors Guild award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in 2018 and 2019.

It will be the first IndyCar race since mid-April. Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford will be the pace car driver for the race.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.