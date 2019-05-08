× HSE School Board set to vote on amended non-discrimination policy

FISHERS, Ind.– The Hamilton Southeastern School Board is set to vote on changes to its non-discrimination/equal opportunity policy Wednesday night.

New, amended language lists gender identity instead of the previous “gender nonconformity” as a protected class. It also removes “unlawful” as a qualifier for harassment and discrimination. The full text of the policy as it will be voted on can be found here.

The move comes after comments made by the vice president of the board sparked controversy.

At an April board meeting, VP Slyvia Shepler said the following about the issue: “It’s now becoming more and more acceptable that it’s cool and popular. Why is this condition acceptable now and not in the past?”

Hamilton Southeastern Schools later released a statement about the board meeting:

“Our primary responsibility as a school corporation is to educate each of our students. It is our duty to protect them from harassment and to provide them with an environment in which they will succeed. To be clear, we do not tolerate acts of harassment, and we strictly adhere to all pertaining non-discrimination and anti-harassment laws as prescribed in our procedures. Our school board members are considering an update to a current policy that has received strong viewpoints on either side. As they progress toward a resolution, we will continue to build on our efforts to educate our school community about issues of discrimination.”

Now that the policy has been amended, HSEqual says it can now support the policy. The group has been working to ensure the “passage of a fully inclusive non-discrimination/equal opportunity policy” by HSE.

The group issued this statement:

HSEqual now supports the amended non-discrimination/equal opportunity policy that the Hamilton Southeastern School Board will vote on at the meeting at 7 p.m. tonight. The agenda was updated on the board’s website at approximately noon today with two amendments. The new language lists “gender identity” (instead of the previous “gender nonconformity”) as a protected class and strikes “unlawful” from the latter half of the policy. HSEqual urges the board to pass the policy as amended. The parents, students, residents, and allies in HSEqual are proud that the Board was able to write an inclusive policy that does not leave out transgender students. We believe this is a huge step in the right direction for the board and administration and are ready and willing to work with the school corporation to make sure all of our students are treated equally and feel safe in their schools.

The school board said they would have a statement after the vote at tonight’s meeting, which begins at 7 p.m.

