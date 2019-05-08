Gorgeous weather for Wednesday with storms coming on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Live Guardian Radar is very active this morning, but storms will stay to our west on Wednesday.

A warm front will switch our wind direction to the south today and that means our temperatures will pump up quickly. The average high this time of the year is around 70, but we could hit 80 on Wednesday!

We'll already be well into the 70s by lunchtime with a high of 80 briefly in the late afternoon.

Storms will roll through starting Thursday morning. Scattered storms are expected throughout the day, so consider Thursday our "rainy day" of the week.

Thursday will be rainy and windy with seasonable highs in the low 70s.

Much cooler on Friday! The high will be way below average at 61°. It'll be dry and comfortable for the Grand Prix on Saturday--great forecast, actually! Sunday is Mother's Day and there is a small chance for some rain.