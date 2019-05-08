2019 Primary: Find election results here

Former Purdue star P.J. Thompson sits down with Chris Widlic

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Former Purdue star P.J. Thompson is happy to be home again.

After an impressive career as the Boilermakers point guard, Thompson spent last season proving he could make it successfully as a pro in Denmark. He lead his European team in three pointers, assists and minutes played, but the tug of friends and family had a strong pull.

Purdue coach Matt Painter asked Thompson to join his staff as a grad assistant, and after initially turning him down, the Brebeuf grad agreed.

He and Grady Eifert will be on the Boiler bench this fall, and with Thompson’s younger brother, Isiah, coming in as a freshman, the timing was perfect.

The Boilers' all-time leader in assist-to-turnover ratio sat down with CBS4’s Chris Widlic to talk past, future and life in Europe.

