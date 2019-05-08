May is the time that many young adults are ready to venture into the world armed with a degree and hopefully soon a great job. With all of the excitement, financial matters are often forgotten which can be detrimental to long term success. This is a critical time financially for young adults says our financial expert Andy Mattingly who is in studio to share the money mistakes that they should avoid.
Financial moves for college grads
-
Survey: More than a third of teens don’t believe they will be financially independent from parents by age 30
-
Lawmakers work on changes to school funding after projections show 14% drop for students in poverty
-
IN Focus: VP Pence talks trade with Indiana farmers
-
Vice President Mike Pence visits Lebanon
-
Free event Sunday helps families fill out FAFSA forms
-
-
The importance of teaching kids about money
-
Study says young people on amphetamines for ADHD have twice the psychosis risk compared to other stimulants
-
Americans getting more inactive, computers partly to blame, study says
-
Financial tips for the workforce
-
Spring cleaning your finances
-
-
Indiana Senate looks to lower minimum age to try attempted murder suspects
-
Researchers find heart failure deaths on the rise in younger US adults
-
Avoiding & correcting budgeting mistakes