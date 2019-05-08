Crook breaking into northeast side homes while families are sleeping

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Someone is breaking into homes while families are sleeping on the city’s northeast side. Parents in the East Avalon Hills neighborhood said they found their keys and car gone the next morning.

Two homeowners filed police reports over the last few days. Both men wanted to remain anonymous for their safety.

One father said someone he does not know broke into his home early Saturday morning when they were sleeping. He claims the crook got in after stealing a garage door opener from their car outside.

“In order to get into my kitchen where they stole all of the keys from, they had to walk past my daughter’s room,” he said. “It is a rage I have never experienced before in my life. It is so frustrating.”

He claims the thief took the keys and then stole his car.

“The community is looking for you and I really hope you break into the wrong house next time,” he said.

Three days later on Tuesday morning, someone did the same thing to another family just a block away. This time, the person took two cars.

“I was just disappointed I did not catch him,” the other man said.

These men do not know each other, but each of them found a car about a mile away at Timber Point Apartments, which they said was not a surprise.

“Within two weeks, I have seen a shooting and now my car is stolen all from Timber Points,” the second man said.

Last month, a person was shot at this complex. For this most recent crime, one car is still missing and police said no arrests have been made.

“There is nothing much I can do right now, I am just glad we are alright,” the second man said.

One father said this has been an expensive ordeal too. He has paid a few hundred dollars for a new garage door opener, new keys and neck locks.

We did reach out to Timber Point Apartments’ corporate company for a comment. As of Wednesday evening, we were still waiting to hear back.