Colts to welcome Dwight Freeney into Ring of Honor during Nov. 10 game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – We now know when the Indianapolis Colts will welcome Dwight Freeney into the Ring of Honor.

The team will honor Freeney during the Nov. 10 game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com or the Tickmaster Box Office at the stadium.

Freeney spent 11 seasons terrorizing quarterbacks in Indy after being selected in the first round (11th overall) of the 2002 NFL Draft. Colts owner Jim Irsay announced last week that Freeney would join the Ring of Honor, calling him a “Tasmanian devil on wheels.”

He was a member of the Colts’ Super Bowl XLI championship team and played in two more Super Bowls—one with the Colts and the other with the Atlanta Falcons.

In his 16 NFL seasons, Freeney played in 218 career games (157 starts) with the Colts, San Diego Chargers (2013-14), Arizona Cardinals (2015), Falcons (2016), Seattle Seahawks (2017) and Detroit Lions (2017).

He finished his career with 341 tackles (292 solo), 63.0 tackles for loss, 125.5 sacks, 16 passes defensed, 47 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He retired as a member of the Colts in 2018.

