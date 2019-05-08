× A wet, cooler Thursday across central Indiana

Our chances for rain and thunderstorms will increase Thursday as a cold front approaches. Storms will move into the state just before sunrise. Gusty thunderstorms will develop late in the day and up to a inch of rain is likely by Thursday evening. Flood warnings are still in effect for area rivers and streams and any rain we get this week will keep river levels near flood stage through the weekend.

We’ll have a dry Friday afternoon and a dry Saturday morning. We’ve had either snow or rain for the past 13 weekends in a row and the streak will continue this weekend. More rain will move into the sate Saturday afternoon, so rain tires may be necessary for the Indy Grand Prix. Rain will continue through early Sunday before ending.

Rain will develop across western Indiana by 5am.

Rain is likely in Indianapolis for the morning rush hour.

Scattered showers are likely across central Indiana through lunch time.

Scattered t-storms are likely in the afternoon.

Rain tapers off in the evening.

Up to an inch of rain is likely Thursday.

Saturday will start dry and sunny.

T-storms will develop Saturday afternoon.

Rain will end early Sunday.