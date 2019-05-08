4 Your Summer: Rhythm! Discovery Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rhythm! Discovery Center is the world’s foremost drum and percussion museum; founded by the Percussive Arts Society in 2009. Rhythm! features unique, interactive exhibits highlighting a rich collection of historic artifacts and hands-on percussion instruments. Becoming a Rhythm! member means that you receive free admission each time you visit the museum. Join us every Saturday for two interactive family friendly programs. Programs offered include community drum circles, educational lessons on percussion instruments, and live performances.

