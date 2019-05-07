× ‘What would have happened to me?’: East side man stops two different crimes in progress

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Irvington man stopped two crimes in progress within thirty minutes.

Donald Harpster was on his way to work at 4:45 a.m. when he noticed someone attempting to break into his neighbor’s car.

“He got out of the car, startled the guy, and he ran off,” Donald’s wife, Laurel Harpster said, “He called me right away and said, ‘Hey, make sure everything is locked up.'”

A few minutes into the ride, Donald got a sick feeling in the pit of his stomach. He had a hunch that something else wasn’t right, so he began heading home.

“He suffers from panic attacks, and he was having a panic attack over the whole thing,” Laurel said.

When Donald arrived home, a different man came running out from their backyard. He was caught on surveillance footage sprinting out near their garden as Donald arrived.

“It literally was a matter of one minute difference from this guy running, and him pulling in. It was really close,” Laurel recounted. “We had windows opened, so there was still an opportunity for this guy to get in while my husband was gone. If he had gotten in the house, I don’t know what would have happened to me.”

Neighbors said their stretch of North Graham Avenue is becoming a hot spot for car break-ins. The home next to the Harpsters’ was hit four times in recent months.

The Harpsters plan to ask the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for increased patrols.