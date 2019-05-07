Tourniquet from trauma kit helps IMPD officer shot in the line of duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Emergency crews used a trauma kit to help an officer shot in the line of duty on Sunday. At last check, Officer Rosenbaum is in good condition. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says he’s continuing to improve and is in "good spirits."

Sunday evening, IMPD Officer Eric Rosenbaum was shot in the leg during a struggle with a suspected shoplifter.

“Every piece of this trauma kit, all four pieces, have been used multiple times in the field in Indianapolis and have saved a lot of lives,” said Rick Snyder, President of the Indianapolis FOP.

The trauma kits are in all IMPD patrol cars, strapped to the front head rest. Officers are trained on how to use the tools in each kit. “Those seconds save lives,” said Snyder.

There are four pieces of equipment in each kit: a heavy-duty ACE bandage, trauma shears, a plastic airway device and a tourniquet. Fellow officers were able to use the tourniquet to treat Rosenbaum at the scene before rushing him to the hospital.

“In an active incident when medical personnel can’t get to you because the scene is not safe yet, it’s our officers that have to rely on one another or themselves to be able to provide that treatment,” said Snyder.

In 2015, within hours after putting the first trauma kits in IMPD cars, one ended up saving the life of a little girl who was shot. Recently, the community helped assemble 1,500 kits, which are being distributed to law enforcement agencies in surrounding counties.

“Even when these are not in use, they’re in the patrol car for the officer and the officer can look at them and they know someone in the community cares about them, cares about their safety and wants them to be able to go home to their loved ones at the end of the night,” said Snyder.

Just last month, Officer Rosenbaum was recognized as Officer of the Month for his dedication and compassion.

IMPD Chief Bryan Roach released a statement saying in part, "We are so grateful Officer Rosenbaum survived this violent encounter, and our prayers are with him and his family during this time."