T-storms are on they way to central Indiana

Expect a warm Wednesday with a slight chance for scattered late day t-storms.

We’ll have a few scattered showers Tuesday. Rainfall amounts will be light with less than a quarter inch expected.

Our chances for rain and t-storms will increase Thursday as a cold front approaches. Gusty t-storms will develop late in the day and up to a inch of rain is likely by Friday morning. Flood warnings are still in effect for area rivers and streams and any rain we get this week will keep river levels near flood stage through the weekend.

We’ll have a dry Friday afternoon and a dry Saturday. So the weather will be perfect for the Indy Grand Prix.

We’ve had either snow or rain for the past 13 weekends in a row. After a dry Saturday, we’ll have a chance for rain on Sunday so the streak will continue.

So far this month we’ve had almost an inch of rain.

We are just 4 days away from the Indy Grand Prix.

We’ll have a dry, warm Wednesday.

Scattered storms are likely Thursday.

Up to a half-inch of rain is likely Thursday.

