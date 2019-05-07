× Sheriff: At least 2 hurt in school shooting in suburban Denver

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say two suspects are in custody following a shooting at a suburban Denver school that injured multiple students.

A Douglas County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman told reporters Tuesday that there could be a third suspect in the school, which is still being searched.

Lines of firetrucks, ambulances and law enforcement vehicles are at the scene, and medical helicopters have landed.

The shooting occurred at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a public charter school with more than 1,850 students in kindergarten through 12th grades.

It’s near a sheriff’s department substation, and authorities responded quickly and in force to the shooting.

Students are being taken from the school to be reunited with their parents at a nearby recreation center.

#stemshooting, at 1:53 pm responded to STEM school off Ridgeline Blvd in HR on call of shots fired in school, first update, 2 injured, deputies in process of identifying and locating shooter(s). Still active and unstable scene. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 7, 2019

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.