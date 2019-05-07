× Indiana State Police trooper uninjured after crash on SB I-65 in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Traffic is now slow in both directions on I-65 in Greenwood after a crash in the northbound lanes spurred a crash involving an Indiana State Police trooper in the southbound lanes.

The first crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. on NB I-65 in Greenwood. The left two lanes were blocked between Worthsville Road and Main Street. The second crash occurred about 20 minutes later, directly across the media on SB I-65. An ISP trooper was hit in the crash, but fortunately, he is not injured.