Harry Potter-themed pop-up party, Wizardfest, coming to Old National Centre

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Harry Potter-themed pop-up party is coming to Indianapolis this fall.

Wizardfest will be held at the Deluxe at Old National Centre starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The 18+ event will feature Harry Potter-themed trivia and a live DJ, playing all of your favorites from the movies, as well as a variety of hits from the 90s and 2000s, all while transforming the venue into Hogwarts.

NEW SHOW 🦉🧙‍♀️ Wizardfest : A Wizard Themed Pop-Up Party returns to Indy on Saturday, October 19th! Live Nation Presale begins Thursday at 10AM (use code: REPLAY). On sale to the general public Friday at 10AM! 18+ (21+ to drink the Buttery beer) pic.twitter.com/1RW8oXwy5U — Old National Centre (@OldNatlCentre) May 7, 2019

Your very own Leaky Cauldron will offer specially crafted Harry Potter-themed drinks, such as Butterbeer and Polyjuice Potion for those 21 and over.

Attendees are encouraged to take a trip to Diagon Alley to pick up their favorite robes, broomsticks, and wands and come in their best-dressed Harry Potter attire and participate in an epic costume contest that rivals the Triwizard Cup.

Tickets will go sale Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. Early bird tickets are $10. General admission is $17 to $20 and a four-pack is $45.