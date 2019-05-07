Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness declares victory in mayoral primary election

FISHERS, Ind. -- Scott Fadness has declared victory over Logan Day in the primary election for mayor of Fishers.
FISHERS, IN (Tuesday, May 7, 2019) – Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness won a contested Republican primary election tonight in the race for city mayor.
After seeing the results, Mayor Fadness thanked volunteers and supporters at the Balmoral House in Fishers, alongside incumbent Fishers City Councilors Rich Block, Cecilia Coble, Todd Zimmerman and Pete Peterson, who also won their contested races. Fadness and the Councilors ran a team campaign. The General Election is on November 5th.
“Thank you to our supporters, volunteers and community members who voted today to keep Fishers moving forward,” Mayor Fadness said. “Together we’ve made great strides to build a smart, vibrant and entrepreneurial city. I look forward to continue working with residents, neighborhood leaders, business leaders, nonprofits and community partners to strengthen neighborhoods in all corners of our city.”
Fadness was first elected in 2014 after Fishers transitioned from a town to a city. He was re-elected one year later in 2015.
Since taking office in January of 2015, Mayor Scott Fadness has led the city through a period of growth and unprecedented economic development, all while improving city services and keeping taxes low. Fishers has the lowest city tax rate of the 10 largest cities in Indiana and it is one of only a few cities to have a AAA credit rating by Standard & Poor’s (S&P).
Under Fadness’ leadership over the last four years, Fishers has attracted more than 4,900 new jobs and $500 million in new private investment. Efforts to revitalize downtown, recruit businesses and expand quality of life initiatives have contributed to the city’s success.
Fadness has long touted his vision to make Fishers a smart, vibrant and entrepreneurial city. He helped establish Launch Fishers and the Fishers Internet of Things (IoT) lab - both tech hubs have attracted entrepreneurs, innovation and investment to the city. Mayor Fadness’ efforts have positioned Fishers as a key part of the Midwest tech ecosystem.
One of Mayor Fadness’ highest priorities has been the development of a city mental health initiative partnering with schools, health care providers and community organizations. The initiative works to remove the stigma around mental health issues, raise awareness and prevent suicide. As a result, Mayor Fadness received the Government Leader Award from Mental Health America of Indiana (MHAI).
In addition to leading efforts to make Fishers a safe, fiscally strong city, Mayor Fadness has focused on increasing quality of life through amenities that attract and retain residents and visitors. Highlights among them include the attraction of Ikea, Top Golf, the new downtown amphitheater, the nation’s largest urban farm - Agripark, and the upcoming Geist Waterfront Park and Yard at Fishers District.