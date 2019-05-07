Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness declares victory in mayoral primary election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. -- Scott Fadness has declared victory over Logan Day in the primary election for mayor of Fishers.

Fadness is the first mayor of Fishers, which voted to convert from a town to a city in 2012.

Day, a 27-year-old business man who is a member of "Save Nickel Plate," is Fadness' first challenger since he took office in 2014.

There is no Democratic challenger in the race.