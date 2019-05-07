2019 Primary: Find election results here

Father allegedly killed 1-month-old infant over video game

Posted 9:09 pm, May 7, 2019, by , Updated at 09:10PM, May 7, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A Kentucky father is charged with murdering his 1-month-old son after he allegedly punched the boy out of frustration over a video game.

Anthony Trice, 26, who faces charges of murder and criminal abuse, appeared in court Monday.

Police say the Louisville father was home alone with his son, De’Anthony Trice, playing video games on Friday night when he became enraged after losing, according to WAVE.

Trice allegedly punched De’Anthony, then took him into the kitchen to make a bottle and dropped him. Police say Trice later noticed the boy was in distress and called 911.

“He was like, ‘Get to the hospital. The baby was throwing up milk,'” De’Anthony’s maternal grandmother, Tanjia Howlett told WLKY. “So, I told my daughter, ‘Why would he take the baby to the hospital for choking on baby milk?'”

The 1-month-old was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital. Doctors were unable to save De’Anthony, who died Sunday night.

“I wouldn’t have ever thought this would happen to our family,” Howlett said. A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to pay for De’Anthony’s funeral.

Trice is being held on a $1,000,000 cash bond.

