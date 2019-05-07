× Continuing above average temps; tracking rain

Monday felt so nice and warm with highs in the mid-70s and all that sunshine. Tuesday should be just about as warm for Indy with highs again getting above average. We will, however, have a chance at a brief afternoon shower this afternoon. A cold front has set up over Indiana. We’ll have a breif shower chance Tuesday afternoon but other than that, the main impact from this front will be a separation in highs. North of Indianapolis will be stuck in the 60s Tuesday afternoon with highs in the 70s Indianapolis and south; that is, south of the cold front. A brief shower is possible Tuesday afternoon as the front slowly tries to exit. Even warmer on Wednesday! Again, a small rain chance. The rainiest day of the week will be Thursday, followed by a dry and chilly Friday. Should be dry for the Grand Prix on Saturday but shower chances return on Sunday for Mother’s Day.