Chris Jensen declares victory in Noblesville mayoral primary

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.--For the first time in 16 years Noblesville will have a new mayor.

Tuesday night, Chris Jensen emerged as the candidate likely to fill the position, winning the city's Republican primary.

With 200 of 200 precincts reporting Tuesday, Jensen earned slightly more than 46 percent of the vote, beating out fellow candidates Vincent Alan Baker, Mike Corbett, and Julia Church Kozicki.

Jensen is a first term Noblesville city councilor, and a manager for civil engineering company Lochhmueller Group.

"I knew the last couple weeks the city was ready for Noblesville’s new chapter, and the voters just confirmed it today. So it's overwhelming to be nominated for mayor of my hometown," Jensen said.

Currently, Jensen has no Democratic challenger, making it likely he will take the mayor's seat come November.

"We have set forward an aggressive agenda focused on infrastructure, developing and enhancing our downtown, workforce development and public safety. So we’re going to put some goals in place, and we’re going to challenge some department heads to get their heads in the room and get a plan in place to move forward," Jensen said Tuesday night.