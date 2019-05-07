4 Your Summer: Edge Adventure Parks

Posted 11:31 am, May 7, 2019, by

Picture this. You, your family, your friends, your colleagues, exploring the great outdoors . . . 60 feet in the air.Contact us today to see how your next event can be an Edge Experience. Edge Adventures is an aerial park at Koteewi Park in Noblesville, IN with treetop trails ranging from 16-60 feet in the air. Participants choose their own self-guided course and engage in a combination of obstacles and zip lines as they maneuver their way through different trails with a progressive degree of challenges. There are thrills to satisfy all adventure types!

For your chance to buy a $100 gift certificate for just $50, click here. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.