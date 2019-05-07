2 arrests made in shooting of Clark County judges

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting of two Indiana judges outside of an Indianapolis White Castle.

Alfredo Vazquez, 23, and Brandon Kaiser, 41, were both arrested Tuesday in connection with the incident.

The shooting happened May 1 around 3:20 a.m. at the 55 West South Street location.

Both of the gunshot victims are judges in Clark County, Indiana. They were in town for Spring Judicial College which started Wednesday morning. They were identified as Brad Jacobs and Andrew Adams. Both victims are still recovering.

Witnesses told police the victims and two other persons visited several downtown restaurants and bars. The group went to the bar adjacent the White Castle, but it was closed. While outside the White Castle, the two victims and another person stood near the building, while a fourth person went into the restaurant.

Police say a vehicle then pulled into the lot and parked, and people from inside the vehicle got out and attempted to get into the restaurant, but the doors were locked. Words were then exchanged between the groups and a physical fight ensued. Eventually, shots were fired, and the two victims were hit.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) released video of the suspects last week.

