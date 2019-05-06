Shelbyville firefighters finish mowing man’s lawn

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — The Shelbyville Fire Department went above and beyond the call of duty Monday to help a man who couldn’t finish mowing his lawn due to health issues.

The department posted about the firefighters on Facebook Monday, saying that “C shift” arrived at a home to assist a man who experienced “medical problems” while mowing his lawn.

After tending to the man, firefighters stuck around to finish cutting his grass.

Though the department didn’t go into the specifics of the homeowner’s medical problem, they did say he is expected to make a full recovery.

The Shelbyville Fire Department posted these pictures of the firefighter’s kind deed.