× More than 42,000 tips received in investigation into murders of teens killed in Delphi

DELPHI, Ind. – Since releasing new information about the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, police have received hundreds of new tips in the investigation.

Indiana State Police said the Multi-Agency Task Force investigating the case has received more than 2,200 emails and 400 calls. In addition, local police departments have received 135 calls and or walk-ins, police said.

In all, state police said they’ve received more than 42,000 tips since the creation of the email and tip line.

The girls were reported missing on Feb. 13, 2017, after being dropped off on the Historic Trails in Delphi. Their bodies were discovered the next day near an abandoned railroad bridge that’s part of the trail system.

Despite the thousands of tips, their murders remain unsolved more than two years later. On April 22, 2019, investigators held a news conference concerning the investigation. They revealed a “new” sketch of the suspect that they said supersedes a sketch that was released earlier and widely circulated across the country.

“The result of the new information and intelligence over time leads us to believe the sketch is the person responsible for the murders of these two little girls,” ISP Superintendent Doug Carter said during the April news conference. “We also believe this person is from Delphi–currently or has previously lived here, visits Delphi on a regular basis or works here.”

If you have information about the case, no matter how insignificant you feel it might be, contact the task force via email at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or by phone at 844-459-5786.

Police ask you to include the following information when submitting a tip: