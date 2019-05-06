Investigators looking in Greenfield looking into possible connection after 2 fires in same week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD, Ind. - The State Fire Marshal is investigating two fires that destroyed two barns on an Indianapolis farm in the same week. The first fire killed an Indianapolis man.

They will be looking at how the fires started and if the two are connected.

William Parker Jr. was killed last Monday morning. Fire crews found Parker’s body partially under a vehicle around 7 a.m. Parker’s girlfriend told police that he had been living with her at a rental house and was working on her vehicle’s brakes overnight.

The rental home sits on the corner of the farm on 400 W.

On Saturday morning, another fire broke out in a different barn on the property. The fire killed two horses and several chickens. The homeowner suffered minor burns trying to save the animals.

Both barns are a total loss.