Indiana corn and soybean crops running behind

Posted 6:22 pm, May 6, 2019, by , Updated at 06:24PM, May 6, 2019

Another week of wet fields means farmers haven’t been able to plant.  Only 3% of the corn crop has been planted in Indiana through May 5.  Even less of the soybean crop is in the ground in the Hoosier state, only 1% according to the latest Department of Agriculture crop status report.

Compared to 2018 corn is running 92% at this time.  When compared to the 2014-2018 average the state is 91.5% behind.

It is a similar story when it comes to soybeans.  That crop is 95% behind 2018 (to date) and 92% behind the 2014-2018 average.

More rain is expected this week, so I expect the departure from normal to increase.  Click here to see the latest forecast.

