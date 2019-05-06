Indiana corn and soybean crops running behind

Another week of wet fields means farmers haven’t been able to plant. Only 3% of the corn crop has been planted in Indiana through May 5. Even less of the soybean crop is in the ground in the Hoosier state, only 1% according to the latest Department of Agriculture crop status report.

Compared to 2018 corn is running 92% at this time. When compared to the 2014-2018 average the state is 91.5% behind.

It is a similar story when it comes to soybeans. That crop is 95% behind 2018 (to date) and 92% behind the 2014-2018 average.

More rain is expected this week, so I expect the departure from normal to increase. Click here to see the latest forecast.