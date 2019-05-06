IMPD: Group of teens beat up 2 people during carjacking, crashed into 6 cars

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A group of teens beat up two people during a carjacking and then created a trail of destruction with the stolen car, police say.

The incident began early Monday morning near East New York Street and North State Avenue on the near east side of Indianapolis.

Police say six or seven teens attacked two adults and stole their car. Afterwards, they drove down Tuxedo Street and crashed into at least six cars.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department apprehended three teens, and they are working to apprehend the other teens in surrounding areas.