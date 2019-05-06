× Dry start to the week before rain returns

What a gorgeous day we have to look forward to today! High pressure is back in control for a mainly sunny Monday. The heat will pump in as we climb to highs above average in the upper 70s. A warm breeze out of the south wont get stronger than ten miles an hour. We certainly deserve a break from the rain. We’ve had a lot since the beginning of February. Precipitation numbers should only be a bit above a foot this far into May but we’ve gotten more than 18 inches! Certainly a wet start to the year. No rain to worry about this Monday. Storms should mainly stay toward Peru and north so most of us stay dry Monday. The highs will climb to 77 which is even warmer than the beautiful 71 we had on 70. Rain returns to Central Indiana Tuesday afternoon. We’ll have showers on and off through the afternoon and Tuesday night. We’ll Be warm again on Wednesday but more rain is expected and then rainy and windy on Thursday.