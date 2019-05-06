× Data firm Equifax sued by Indiana Attorney General

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Following the 2017 data breach, Attorney General Curtis Hill filed a lawsuit against one of the world’s largest credit reporting bureaus on Monday.

From May 13, 2017 to July 30, 2017, the breach at Equifax compromised the sensitive information of 147.9 million Americans, including 3.9 million Hoosiers.

The Indiana Attorney General places blame on Equifax’s rapid expansion and acquisition of multiple companies under direction of CEO Richard Smith. The lawsuit outlines the state’s argument that Smith chose to maximize profit at the expense of protecting consumers, including out-sourcing and under-staffing in vital areas and failing to implement Payment Card Industry (“PCI”) standards.

According to the Attorney General, Equifax continues to ignore the PCI standards which leaves their credit reporting operations vulnerable to exposure.

Hill also cites The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Government Reform investigation which concluded that the breach could have been prevented.