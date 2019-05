× Crash on North Meridian sends three to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis police say three people have been sent to the hospital after an accident on the city’s north side.

Just after 6 p.m. Monday, police say there was a two vehicle crash near 64th and Meridian Street.

EMS transported the two drivers and a passenger to an area hospital.

Two people are said to be in stable condition, but the third person’s condition is described as critical.

This is a developing story.