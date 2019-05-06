× Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week with deals and freebies

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Educators can score free food and other discounts in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week. It runs from Monday, May 6 through Sunday, May 12.

Offers vary based on location, and most businesses will require you to show a valid school ID in order to get the discount.

The following list was compiled with help from FOX8.

Arby’s: Teachers or administrators can receive a free sandwich Tuesday, May 7 at participating locations with a valid ID.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: From Monday through Friday, teachers dining in can receive a free appetizer with the purchase of an adult entree.

Chick-fil-A: Select locations are offering teachers location-specific promotions on Tuesday and others are celebrating for a week. Contact your local Chick-Fil-A for more information.

Chipotle: Teachers, faculty and school staff with a valid school ID can get buy-one-get-one free burritos, bowls, salads and tacos on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to close. This deal only applies to in-person orders.

Cici’s Pizza: Teachers and school staff can enjoy the Cici’s buffet for free on Tuesday with a valid school ID and a coupon.

McAlister’s Deli: Teachers can get a free sweet tea all week with a valid school ID.

McDonald’s: McDonald’s is not offering a nationwide promotion, but according to RetailMeNot some locations are offering a free chicken McNuggets meal to teachers with a valid ID. You’ll need to contact your local chain for more information.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: All teachers can receive a buy-one-get-one free promotion on sandwiches, pick-you-pairs or salads Monday through Sunday with a valid ID.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers: From 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday teachers and school faculty can get a free Box Combo with a valid school ID.

Sonic Drive-In: Sonic is honoring teachers all month long. Beginning Tuesday educators and “those who appreciate them as much as Sonic does” can receive a free Route 44 drink or slushy with a purchase. The order must be placed on the Sonic app using the promo code TEACHERS.