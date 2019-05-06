× Police say suspect dead after ‘active law enforcement situation’ in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. – A suspect is dead after an “active law enforcement situation” prompted precautions at Randolph Eastern schools Monday morning.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department had asked people to avoid the area near Deerfield Road and Stateline.

“Avoid the area, shelter in place if you live in the neighborhood,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The sheriff’s department later said the situation has been resolved and lifted the shelter-in-place order. The area remains closed for the investigation.

Officials with Randolph Eastern School Corporation took precautions as a result of the police activity but stressed that the situation didn’t directly involve the school.

“There is a large police presence in Union City currently dealing with an issue in town,” the district wrote on Facebook. “The issue does not include the school and we are taking the precautions necessary ensure that it does not. We will not be allowing any guests or parents in our buildings until further notice.”

Later, the district said the “situation in town has been resolved” and that schools “will go back to operating as normal.”

“Parents, we remind you again that your students are safe at school and we ask that you not make arrangements to pick them up at this time,” the school wrote on Facebook. “Keeping our school a safe learning environment for your students is our number one priority.”