× A few showers possible for Election Day

Get ready for a week of active weather. May, on the average, is our wettest month of the year and so far this month we’ve had measurable rain on four days. Now another wet streak will begin on Election Day.

We’ll have a few scattered showers Tuesday. Rainfall amounts will be light with less than a quarter inch expected.

Our wet weather pattern will continue Wednesday when scattered storms will develop. Showers and storms will continue through Thursday. An inch or more of rain is likely by the end of next week. The ground is saturated from recent rainfall and flooding is underway. Flood warnings are still in effect for area rivers and streams and the rain we are expecting this week will keep river levels near flood stage through the weekend.

We’ve had either snow or rain for the past 13 weekends in a row. We’ll have a dry Saturday with a chance for rain on Sunday so the streak will continue.

