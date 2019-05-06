4 Your Summer Incrediplex

Incrediplex is a 4-acre, World-Class Indoor Sports, Entertainment, Fitness, & Event Center with 7 turf fields, 4 hardwood courts, Euro Bungy, Laser Tag, Billiards, Bowling, 4 Inflatables, 4 Story Obstacle Course, Rock Wall, 85+ arcade games, grill & bar.
- Over 60,000 square foot of fun with 85+ arcade games and 5 attractions.
- An Incrediplex membership grants you walk-on access to all sports surfaces and participation in special events and promotions.
- With our 177,000 square foot indoor playground, we are Indy’s one-of-a-kind venue for company and group events. Featuring facilities for sports, games, dining and more for groups from 10 to 10,000, Incrediplex can serve your organization team-building, retreat or fun-time need.
For your chance to buy a $100 gift certificate for just $50, click here.