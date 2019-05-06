4 Your Summer Incrediplex

Posted 8:17 am, May 6, 2019, by , Updated at 08:21AM, May 6, 2019

Incrediplex is a 4-acre, World-Class Indoor Sports, Entertainment, Fitness, & Event Center with 7 turf fields, 4 hardwood courts, Euro Bungy, Laser Tag, Billiards, Bowling, 4 Inflatables, 4 Story Obstacle Course, Rock Wall, 85+ arcade games, grill & bar.

  • Over 60,000 square foot of fun with 85+ arcade games and 5 attractions.
  • An Incrediplex membership grants you walk-on access to all sports surfaces and participation in special events and promotions.
  • With our 177,000 square foot indoor playground, we are Indy’s one-of-a-kind venue for company and group events. Featuring facilities for sports, games, dining and more for groups from 10 to 10,000, Incrediplex can serve your organization team-building, retreat or fun-time need.

For your chance to buy a $100 gift certificate for just $50, click here. 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.