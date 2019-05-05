‘Queer Eye’ producers looking for Indiana couples for new wedding-themed series

The cast from "Queer Eye" (L-R) Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown arrive for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 17, 2018. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The creators of popular reality series “Queer Eye” are seeking couples in the Indianapolis area who want to get married but haven’t been able to tie the knot.

Perhaps life events or challenges have put a wedding on hold. Two people may be legally married but they haven’t made the time for a romantic celebration.

These are the types of true-life stories likely to land on an upcoming series being developed by Scout Productions, the company responsible for current Netflix series “Queer Eye” and former Bravo series “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.”

Couples can apply online at lovestory.castingcrane.com.

Continue reading this story with our news gathering partners at The Indianapolis Star.

