One person airlifted after plane crash in Anderson

Posted 10:29 am, May 5, 2019, by

Submitted photo of a plane crash in Anderson on Sunday that resulted in one person being airlifted to a hospital.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police have confirmed a small plane accident at Anderson Municipal Airport has resulted in one person being medically airlifted to a hospital.

Police said the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Anderson Municipal Airport located along State Road 32 just east of the city of Anderson.

The extent of the injury isn’t known at this time nor is the cause of the accident.

Police continue to investigate the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.