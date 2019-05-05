IN Focus: Sen. Young reflects on Lugar’s legacy, Barr hearings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus, discussing the life and legacy of former Sen. Richard Lugar, and the controversy surrounding Attorney General William Barr's contentious hearing on Capitol Hill.

"There were some fireworks as there often are between congress and the administration, especially when you have members of one party grilling the AG from another party," said Young. "Hoosiers really want us to move on to other issues that impact their daily lives, I am intently focused on that."

During the Barr hearing on Wednesday afternoon, Young was attending a memorial service at the Statehouse for another former Senator who recently passed away, former Sen. Birch Bayh (D-IN).

Young called Lugar and Bayh 'giants' of the Senate, who deserve to be remembered and where possible, emulated in Washington.

"Their model of leadership, of solution-oriented leadership, is something we should return to here in Washington, and all of us should resolve to aspire to that level of leadership," said Young. "They set a very high bar."

Young described Lugar as a mentor in a statement he issued last weekend:

“As a boss, a mentor, and a person, Richard Lugar was the gold standard. At a time when nuclear proliferation was civilization’s greatest threat, Senator Lugar helped save the world. He leaves a legacy as an exemplar of wisdom, civility, and bipartisanship. Always staying true to his temperament, he was a quiet, dignified statesman. He thought before he spoke. He emphasized substance over personality. In short, he set the bar for public leaders — and for leaders more generally. I’m not sure we will ever see another Richard Lugar, but I pray that we do. May God watch over him and his family.”

Lugar's funeral service will be on Wednesday, May 15 at 1 p.m. at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Indianapolis, located at 100 West 86th Street.

The Senator will lie in state in the capitol rotunda for 24 hours prior to the funeral. At noon on Tuesday the 14th, a brief ceremony will be held to begin the memorial period.

The public will be welcome through sunset on Tuesday and from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The Lugar family will be available to greet well-wishers in the South Atrium of the Capitol from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday.