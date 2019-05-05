IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS - What are Indiana political insiders saying about former Sen. Richard Lugar's life and legacy? How would he have navigated the modern-day controversies of Washington?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tim Swarens, Mike Murphy, Jennifer Wagner and Adam Wren discuss this week's top stories, including the contentious hearings in Congress involving Attorney General William Barr, the 2020 race for President, and the latest news from the Statehouse.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program (including exclusive bonus content from our panel) on iTunesGoogle PlaySoundCloud or Stitcher.

