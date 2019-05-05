× HBO’s apparently working on three ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoffs, says George R. R. Martin

Bummed that “Game of Thrones” is coming to an end? Don’t be.

Apparently, HBO is working on not one, not two, but three spinoffs of the wildly popular show.

That’s according to George R. R. Martin. Except he doesn’t call them “spinoffs” — he’s not a fan of that term — but “successor shows.”

In a personal blog post updating his fans, the author of the books on which the show is based said:

“We have had five different GAME OF THRONES successor shows in development (I mislike the term “spinoffs”) at HBO, and three of them are still moving forward nicely.

“The one I am not supposed to call THE LONG NIGHT will be shooting later this year, and two other shows remain in the script stage, but are edging closer.”

What HBO has said

HBO (which, like CNN, is part of WarnerMedia) has long been clear that it wants to maximize the mojo that is GoT.

“In the press at large, everybody said, ‘there are four spinoffs’ and they assume that means each one is happening and we’re going to have a new Game of Thrones show per quarter,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys told EW two years ago.

“That’s not what’s going on. The idea is not to do four shows. The bar set by [Benioff and Weiss] is so high that my hope is to get one show that lives up to it.”

So, what will the shows that Martin mentions be about? He’s not telling.

“But maybe some of you should pick up a copy of ‘Fire & Blood’ and come up with your own theories,” he said, referring to his book that came out last year.

There you go. Let the wild speculation begin.