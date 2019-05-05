× Anderson man shot in alley, dies at hospital

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Anderson.

Police confirm 38-year-old Thomas Ogle was shot in the chest around 10 p.m. Saturday in an alley in the 400 block of West 7th Street.

Ogle was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Though no arrests have been made, police say they have interviewed several witnesses and have a person of interest in the case.

This remains an ongoing investigation at this time.