3 injured in downtown shooting

Posted 12:46 am, May 5, 2019, by , Updated at 12:47AM, May 5, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IND– Three people were injured in a shooting late Saturday night. The incident happened on West Maryland Street in downtown Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department has confirmed to CBS4 that at least 3 people were hurt in a shooting that happened near the downtown Hyatt Regency.  The incident happened right before midnight Saturday night. It appears all 3 victims are in stable condition and were transferred to nearby hospitals for medical attention. The names or ages of the victims have not been released as police are currently in the early stages of their investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to CBS4 for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.