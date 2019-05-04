× Woman dies after hit by car

INDIANAPOLIS, IND — A woman died after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning. The crash happened on Interstate-65, about one mile north of Southport Road near Indy’s South side.

911 operators received a call just after midnight about a female who was walking on the left lane of I-65 when she was hit by a vehicle. Responding officers located the adult female, who was unresponsive, in the grass on the side of the road. Despite life-saving efforts by paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene. The Marion County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to help identify the victim and notify next of kin.

The Indiana State Police have launched an investigation to gather additional details on the crash. The driver who struck the woman remained on-scene and is cooperating with investigators. He was uninjured in the accident. A statement released by police say they aren’t sure why the woman was walking or even possibly jogging on the interstate that late into the night. However, investigators did locate an abandoned vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate, not far from where the crash occurred. Police have not been able to determine if the car belongs to the deceased female.

Stay tuned to CBS4 for updates.