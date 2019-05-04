Softball team pays tribute to siblings killed at bus stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTONE, Ind.-- When family and friends filled the stands to watch a 10-u softball game in Mentone Friday evening, the match up was about much more than competition. It was also about remembering and honoring Alivia Stahl, 9, and her twin brothers, Xzavier and Mason Ingle.

The siblings were killed in October 2018. A driver hit them as they cross a state highway in Fulton County to board their school bus, which had its stop arm out and lights on.

Alivia would have played on the softball team this season. So this year the Ingles sponsored the team.

"It’s nice because it’s more than just a jersey like it’s very personal to these girls they miss her a lot," Brittany Ingle, her mother, said.

The girls wore Alivia's favorite color, purple, with jerseys that said 'M.A.X. Strong,' standing for the siblings initials. The game started with a moment of silence and the mentioning of Alivia and her number, along with her brothers. The field was adorned with two banners. One was in memory of Alivia and another read "Never again, never forgotten" with all of the kids on it.

"M.A.X. Strong is everywhere we’re still remembering my kids, it’s amazing and it was so nice to see the kids wearing 'M.A.X. Strong'. It’s a really great feeling. I really plan on doing it like every year I can’t wait to do the t-ball team," Ingle said.

Brittany and Shane Ingle also plan to sponsor a t-ball team, as it would have been their sons first season.

But as the season kicks off, it's doing so with a new law signed by the governor.

The Ingle's testified at the statehouse for Senate Bill 2, pushing for stop arm cameras on school buses and toughen penalties for school bus traffic violations.

"It’s amazing to have this law I mean this was our whole purpose we didn’t want any family to suffer the life sentence that my husband and I and my daughter will have to face for the rest of our lives. And if this law will help save other children, because those children getting on the buses are our future. And I mean if we can save them and save grandparents or parents the heartache then that’s even more meaningful to this bill," Ingle said.