Jackknifed semi closes all lanes of I-70 eastbound at I-65 North Split

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — All lanes of eastbound I-70 are closed due to a crash involving a jackknifed semi at the I-65 North Split.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible and find alternate routes.

The Indiana Department of Transportation expects the closures to last until around 2 p.m.

INDOT posted this Tweet regarding the matter shortly before 12 p.m.