Indy mini-marathon set

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. –It’s the first weekend in May and that means two things for Hoosiers. The greatest spectacle in racing, the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 which is set for the end of the month. But racers won’t have to wait that long for the opportunity to compete. Today is the One America 500 Festival mini-marathon. The race is scheduled to begin at 7:30 Saturday morning.

This years race is the 43rd annaul Indy mini-marathon and more than 35,000 people are expected to participate in the event. There will be multiple street closings downtown throughout the day to clear the area for runners. You may want to consider an alternate route if you plan on driving in the downtown area to avoid traffic delays. The 13.1 mile course begins on Washington Street and the finish line is on New York Street.

