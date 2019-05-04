× Indianapolis business finds sick dog tossed out to the trash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A tiny chihuahua is getting the help she needs after being tossed out to the garbage. The dog was found lying by the trash on the east side of Indianapolis and is described to be in bad health.

Holly McGlothlin says someone dumped their pet chihuahua next to the trash in front of Low Bob’s Discount Tobacco store. She says the dog looks sickly.

“They have no heart at all. No heart, no soul, no anything,” Low Bob’s Discount Tobacco store’s Assistant Manager Holly McGlothlin said.

A customer found the small chihuahua inside a tiny cardboard box, with a dog bed in it, and a sweater on that read “I’m with the human.”

“Which didn’t make any sense to me since you’re the one that threw this dog away like trash,” Holly McGlothlin said.

McGlothlin got in touch with Chihuahua Rescue Indiana. Volunteer Angie Allen noticed a knot her stomach.

“She’s probably got maybe a cancerous tumor on her. She’s very fragile,” Chihuahua Rescue Indiana volunteer Angie Allen said.

Angie Allen says the dog is at least 13-years-old, underweight, and has dental issues.

“Maybe an assumption would be that the owner couldn’t take care of her medical needs,” Angie Allen said.

Allen says dumping your pet is inexcusable and says if employees at Low Bob’s didn’t bring her inside from the cold she would’ve died.

“It’s absolutely wrong. The dog could’ve died if I didn’t find it and there’s numerous resources out there if you can not keep your animal. There’s no need to throw it away like trash,” Holly McGlothlin said.

McGlothlin named the dog Precious and lucky for Precious she’ll have a fighting chance because Chihuahua Rescue Indiana will be taking care of her medical needs.

The rescue group caring for Precious says they’re trying to figure out who left her next to the trash can.

There are several options for pet owners to surrender their pet without throwing them out.

One option is getting in touch with Indy CARES.