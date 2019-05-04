Governor Holcomb asks Ball State graduates to stay in Indiana

Posted 5:42 pm, May 4, 2019, by

Gov. Eric Holcomb

MUNCIE, Ind. — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has urged Ball State University graduates to strive but fail, pursue careers that provide passion and stay in Indiana.

The Republican, a Hanover College graduate who married a Ball State alumna, delivered the “favors” during the commencement address Saturday at the Muncie school. He says the state “wants every single one of you.”

As for failing, he says, you can learn more from it than succeeding.

The (Muncie) Star Press reports Holcomb was the first sitting governor to address Ball State graduates during a commencement.

Ball State alumnus, comedian and talk show icon Dave Letterman delivered a video message shown before the ceremony. Letterman joked he was 100 years old, just like his alma mater, and earned numerous undergraduate, master’s and doctorate degrees as a student.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.