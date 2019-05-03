INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It’s shaping up to be duck rescue season in Wayne Township.

For the second time in a little more than a week, firefighters were called out Thursday evening to rescue baby ducks from a storm drain.

The department joked on Twitter that the chief will be requesting extra funds to create “Indiana’s 1st Baby Duck Rescue Team.”

After the rescue, firefighters were able to reunite the baby ducks with their mom and siblings at a nearby pond.

The same crew — Engine 83 — was also called out to save ducklings on April 24.