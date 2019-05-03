× Red Line expected to open on September 1, IndyGo says

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IndyGo says the Red Line bus rapid transit system is expected to open on Sept. 1, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

According to the transportation company, construction on the 13-mile corridor from Broad Ripple to the University of Indianapolis should be wrapped up by July 31.

IndyGo plans to use the month of August to work out problems and run training, which will allow bus operators to drive the route. Spokesperson Lauren Day told the IndyStar that a practice bus platform was built at the IndyGo facility so operators can get the hang of the elevated platforms at each of the stations.

Businesses and people who live along the Red Line will notice a lot of construction this summer, but IndyGo promises it will be well worth it.

“Hold in there, it’ll be a little bit rough for the summer, but we’re excited about opening the project in September,” said Bryan Luellen, Vice President of Public Affairs with IndyGo.