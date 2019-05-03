Noblesville teacher Jason Seaman wins Norwegian Cruise Line vacation after being nominated by parent

Posted 9:26 am, May 3, 2019, by

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Congratulations to Noblesville West Middle School teacher Jason Seaman.

He is one of the 30 teachers who won a seven-day cruise from Norwegian Cruise Line for Teacher Appreciation Month.

He received nearly 15,000 votes ad came in second place overall.

He’s now eligible to win one of three grand prizes of $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000 for his school.

A parent nominated Seaman for saving lives when a student shot him and a fellow student in his classroom. Seaman tackled the gunman and pinned him to the ground, causing him to drop the weapon.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.